Take A Look At The 10 Most Prettiest Lady In The World

In today's world, everyone loves to look good and beautiful. Every person seems unique in their own way, having distinct personalities.
It is often said that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. One's idea of mesmerizing beauty might differ from the other. For some, the eyes will attract their attention while for others, the appealing feature could be the shiny and silky hair and so on and so forth.
However, it is often said that the most alluring trait that god has bestowed upon women folks is their facial beauty.
Let us dive into the list of the 10 most beautiful women in the world.
1. Jodie Comer
A famous British actress, Jodie Comer has topped the Most Beautiful Women list. She was born on 11th of March 1993 in Liverpool, England and her face was 94.52 per cent accurate according to the ratio.
The 5’8 ft tall actress was conferred with the British Academy Television Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Golden Globe Awards.
2. Zendaya
Born in the US state of California on 1st of September 1996, the popular American actress and singer has grabbed second spot on the list, clocking a ratio of 94.37%.
She is well recognized for her impeccable performances in Spiderman series, including those in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dune, Malcolm & Marie, and The Greatest Showman.
She was received numerous accolades including two Primetime Emmy Awards. Additionally, Zendaya was listed in Time magazine’s 2022 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
3. Bella Hadid
Known for her timeless beauty, the American super-model is the sister of famous personality and model Gigi Hadid. Bella has also caught eye-balls for her exceptional fashion sense.
Bella's successful modelling career took off at the tender age of 16. She has never looked back and has gone on to achieve fame and numerous accomplishments.
According to a study conducted by Dr.Julian DeSilva, supermodel Bella Hadid has the most perfect face with beauty test score of 94.35 per cent.
4. Beyonce
Beyonce is an American actress, singer and songwriter and has found herself in fourth position with an accuracy of 92.44 per cent.
According to NPR, Beyoncé’s innovative artistry and vocals have earned her the title of most influential female musician of the twenty-first century.
She scripted history by becoming the first female artist to have all seven of her studio albums debuts at number one in the US.
5. Ariana Grande
Hailing from the US, Ariana Grande is a singer-songwriter and actress who has found herself all over the place of late owing to her rising popularity.
She has clinched the number 5 spot with an accuracy of 91.81 per cent. The 29-year-old is renowned for her four-octave vocal range.
She performs Pop and R&B music and also publishes original video albums.
6. Taylor Swift
American singer and song-writer Taylor Swift has earned a lot of praise for her soothing heart-touching songs. This power lady has a unique way of narrating a story through her written songs which makes her stand apart from the rest.
She has glossy blue eyes coupled with a perfect facial shape making her one of the most gorgeous women on the planet.
7. Jourdan Dunn
Born on 3rd August 1990 in London, the British model rose to the seventh spot after acquiring 91.39 per cent.
The model is well-known for walking the Prada runway and she happened to be the first black model to do so in ten years.
She has collaborated with famous brands, such as H&M, Burberry, DNKY, Marcus, and Gap. She was also named the face of Maybelline New York in 2014.
8. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is a very popular American media personality and entrepreneur who has scored 91.28 per cent on the beauty test, making her the eighth most prettiest lady in the world.
Kardashian was listed among the top 100 influencers of 2015 by Time magazine. KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, two of Kardashian’s product lines, were introduced in 2017.
The 42-year-old actress makes an appearance on the television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
9. Deepika Padukone
The Indian actress hailing from Karnataka is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world and the most paid actress in Bollywood. Daughter of prominent badminton player Prakash Padukone, Deepika has attained 91.22 in the beauty index of the Golden Ratio.
She has featured in numerous blockbuster films, which includes the likes of Bajirao Mastani, Piku, among others. She was also casted opposite Vin Diesel in the Hollywood movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.
She runs a foundation named as Live Laugh Love to raise awareness about mental health in India. She is the wife of the famous Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh.
10. Ho Yeon Jung
Born on 23 June 1994 in the South Korean capital of Seoul, the model and actress finished in the top 10 with a beauty test score of 89.63 per cent on the list.
The naturally beautiful woman made her international runway debut during New York Fashion Week and quickly gained notoriety for her “fiery” red hair.
She has received honors for her achievements, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, among others.