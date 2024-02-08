Assam Government To Resolve Border Disputes With Neighbouring States, Says Minister Atul Bora

GUWAHATI: In a positive development for the North-eastern region, Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, on February 7, assured that the border disputes with the neighbouring states will be "resolved."

The minister also said that a few decisions have already been made between the Governments of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya and added that further discussions regarding the matter is ongoing.

Bora showered praise on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by saying that the state government has taken the initiative to resolve the long-pending border disputes between Assam and other neighbouring states for the first time under his leadership.