Assam Government To Resolve Border Disputes With Neighbouring States, Says Minister Atul Bora

GUWAHATI: In a positive development for the North-eastern region, Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, on February 7, assured that the border disputes with the neighbouring states will be "resolved."
The minister also said that a few decisions have already been made between the Governments of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya and added that further discussions regarding the matter is ongoing.
Bora showered praise on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by saying that the state government has taken the initiative to resolve the long-pending border disputes between Assam and other neighbouring states for the first time under his leadership.
He blamed the previous Congress regimes for the unresolved border disputes and added that CM Sarma led Assam government has taken the initiative.
The AGP leader asserted that the problem is going to be resolved due to the political will of the Government.
He went on to reveal that the Assam government is working on a give-and-take policy with the Governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.
"As of now, few decisions have been made with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. We hope that we will be able to resolve the border disputes with the neighbouring states," Atul Bora said.
Bora also disclosed the creation of regional committees by the three state governments so as to bring about a viable solution to the long-standing border disputes.
Furthermore, the minister said that they had jointly visited the bordering dispute areas and took into account geographical contiguity, administrative convenience, and ethnicity, based on which, some criteria were made.
Earlier in March last year, CM Sarma along with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma signed a "historic" agreement for closure in six disputed sectors that were taken up for resolution in the first phase in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.
Meanwhile, the new Mizoram Government has expressed their desire to resolve the border dispute with Assam.