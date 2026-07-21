President Droupadi Murmu, Moldovan counterpart discuss ways to deepen cooperation

Chisinau: President Droupadi Murmu and Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu held a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau on Monday, reviewing bilateral ties and discussing ways to further deepen cooperation.

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and other officials were also present during the meeting. Prior to the meeting, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the Presidential palace.

"President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Maia Sandu of Moldova at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau and accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. The two leaders held productive and forward-looking discussions covering the entire spectrum of our bilateral partnership," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

"The President said that the first-ever State Visit by an Indian President to the Republic of Moldova marks a historic milestone and reflects the growing friendship and mutual trust between the two countries," it added.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the discussions between President Murmu and Sandu "productive" and said that the talks reaffirmed the shared commitment to unlock new opportunities and expand bilateral ties.

"President Droupadi Murmu held productive bilateral talks with President Maia Sandu of Moldova at the Presidential Palace in Chi?inau. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India–Moldova cooperation and discussed ways to further deepen collaboration. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment to unlock new opportunities and expand bilateral ties," Jaiswal posted on X. (IANS)

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