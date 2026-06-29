Tamil filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj laid to rest with state honours in Chennai

Veteran filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj was laid to rest with full State honours at the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium here on Sunday, bringing to a close a career that left a lasting imprint on Tamil cinema.

A multi-faceted talent, Bhagyaraj excelled as a director, actor, screenplay writer, dialogue writer, and music composer. He earned widespread acclaim for portraying the lives of ordinary people with simplicity, humour, and emotional depth, creating films that resonated with audiences across generations.

His distinctive storytelling style, marked by witty dialogues and relatable characters, made him one of the most influential filmmakers in Tamil cinema.

Bhagyaraj made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chithirangal before going on to deliver several memorable classics, including Mouna Geethangal, Andha 7 Naatkal, and Mundhanai Mudichu.

His films successfully blended romance, family drama and comedy, establishing a unique cinematic identity that inspired countless filmmakers.

Born in Vellankoil in Erode district, Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 73. His mortal remains were kept at his residence in Nungambakkam, where members of the film fraternity, political leaders and thousands of admirers gathered to pay their final respects.

Bhagyaraj was accorded full State honours. Following the ceremonial honours, his mortal remains were cremated in the presence of family members, colleagues and admirers, who bid an emotional farewell to one of Tamil cinema’s greatest storytellers. (IANS)

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