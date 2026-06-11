Legendary Tamil Filmmaker Bharathirajaa, Pioneer of Rural Realism, Passes Away at 84

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathirajaa, one of the most influential directors in Indian cinema, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84 after battling health issues.

Widely regarded as a trendsetter, Bharathirajaa transformed Tamil cinema by bringing rural life and social issues to the forefront with realism and artistic flair. His trademark greeting, “En Iniya Tamil Makkale...” (“My dear Tamil people”), remains deeply associated with him in Tamil Nadu.

Born Chinnasamy on July 17, 1941, in Alli Nagaram, Theni district, Bharathirajaa directed around 44 films during a remarkable career spanning several decades. His debut film, 16 Vayathinile (1977), starring Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Sridevi, earned him the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Director and established him as a major force in filmmaking.

Among his most celebrated works are Mudhal Mariyadhai, Mann Vasanai, Vedham Pudhithu, Kizhakku Cheemaiyile, Karuthamma, and Nadodi Thendral. He received numerous state and National Awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema.

Apart from directing, Bharathirajaa was a respected actor, appearing in films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandiya Naadu, Maanaadu, Eeswaran, and Thiruchitrambalam.

He also played a pivotal role in shaping Tamil cinema by introducing and mentoring several actors and filmmakers, including K. Bhagyaraj, Radhika, Manivannan, Napoleon, Nizhalgal Ravi, Karthik, Revathi, Radha, and Goundamani. Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in from across the film industry and beyond, remembering Bharathirajaa as a visionary filmmaker whose legacy will continue to inspire generations. (IANS)

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