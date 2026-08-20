Taught me to be comfortable with the unfamiliar: Kiara Advani on being a part of ‘Toxic’

Actor Kiara Advani has reflected on embracing the "unfamiliar" as she gears up for the release of Geetu Mohandas' directorial 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.

The actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the film, offering fans a candid insight into what stepping into her character Nadia meant to her.

In a candid reflection, Kiara wrote, "Films have a beautiful way of making us step into worlds we've never known, sometimes quite literally." She went on to describe how every new character, set and challenge pushes her to discover abilities she did not know she possessed.

Kiara described how the experience of working in 'Toxic' appears to have been as much about personal growth as it was about acting. "Every new character, every new set, every crazy challenge teaches you something you didn't know you were capable of. This one taught me to be comfortable with the unfamiliar, to stay curious, to keep learning and to find joy in the adventure of it all," she added. (ANI)

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