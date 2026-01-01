Taylor Swift and fiance Travis Kelce surprise stadium staff with cash for working on Christmas

Popstar Taylor Swift brought Christmas cheer to several people at the Arrowhead Stadium on December 25. She attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to support her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and personally surprised stadium employees who were working on the holiday.

The singer personally handed out USD 600 in cash to several staff members as a present for staying at work during the festival. According to E! News, one of the recipients, Robyn Gentry, shared her experience on social media, revealing how Swift and Kelce walked around the stadium after the game, and thanked the staff for being on duty. “Thank you so much for working on Christmas. Please take this - Merry Christmas,” Swift said while handing the cash. “My mind just froze. I immediately started crying.” Gentry called both Swift and Kelce “beautifully kind people,” and concluded with “Merry Christmas and happy birthday to me.” The post quickly went viral, with fans applauding Swift’s generosity and humility.

Apart from spreading happiness at the stadium, the popstar also extended holiday goodwill to other families. She donated USD 1 million to Feeding America before Christmas to help people facing food insecurity, as well as USD 1 million to the American Heart Association. She also contributed to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares program and showed support for the Academy of Country Music’s ACM Lifting Lives initiative. (Agencies)

