Taylor Swift calls trademark lawsuit over ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album title ‘absurd’

The legal dispute between pop star Taylor Swift and former Las Vegas showgirl Maren Wade has intensified over the title of Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

According to Variety, Wade filed a trademark lawsuit claiming that Swift’s album title infringes on her trademark “Confessions of a Showgirl,” which she has used since 2015 for her podcast, cabaret performances, and newspaper column. Wade argued that both titles create a similar “commercial impression” and target similar audiences. She also sought a court order to stop Swift from using the title.

Swift’s legal team, however, strongly rejected the allegations in a filing submitted on Wednesday, calling the lawsuit “absurd.” The lawyers argued there is no possibility of confusion between Swift’s international music projects and Wade’s smaller-scale cabaret shows.

In the filing, Swift’s attorneys said Wade was attempting to benefit from Swift’s fame and intellectual property to promote her own brand. They also stressed that the two operate in entirely different entertainment spaces, noting that Swift performs sold-out stadium tours worldwide while Wade performs in smaller venues such as hotels, resorts, supper clubs, and retirement communities. (ANI)

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