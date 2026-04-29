Taylor Swift Moves to Trademark Voice and Image to Fight AI Misuse

Global pop star Taylor Swift has moved to safeguard her identity against the growing threat of artificial intelligence misuse, filing multiple trademark applications that could expand legal protections over her voice and likeness.

On Friday, April 24, Swift’s company, TAS Rights Management, submitted three trademark applications to the US Patent and Trademark Office, as per Variety.

Two filings relate to sound trademarks tied to her voice, specifically the phrases “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift,” and “Hey, it’s Taylor.”

A third application covers a detailed visual depiction, “a photograph of Taylor Swift holding a pink guitar, with a black strap and wearing a multi-colored iridescent bodysuit with silver boots. She is standing on a pink stage in front of a multi-colored microphone with purple lights in the background,” as per Deadline.

The filings were first identified by intellectual-property attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben IP, who noted that such moves reflect mounting concern within the entertainment industry about AI’s ability to replicate artists without consent.

Historically, trademark law has not been designed to protect an individual’s general voice or likeness. However, this emerging strategy, also pursued by actor Matthew McConaughey, seeks to create additional legal avenues beyond traditional right-of-publicity claims. (ANI)

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