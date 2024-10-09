Taylor Swift overtakes Rihanna, becomes world’s richest female musician

Taylor Swift is now officially the richest female musician in the world, with an estimated net worth of USD1.6 billion. The pop star has surpassed Rihanna (USD1.4 billion net worth) and is currently only behind l Jay-Z (USD 2.5 billion net worth) on the overall list of richest musicians. This was verified by Forbes after the success of Swift’s Eras Tour.

According to Forbes, USD 600 million of Swift’s wealth comes from tour earnings and royalties, USD 600 million more from the value of her music library, and USD 125 million from real estate investments. It is believed that Swift made a total of USD 100 million in royalties from Spotify streaming alone in 2023, mostly because of 2022 album Midnights and 2023 re-recording of 1989, 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Her Eras Tour will be over by the end of this year, which will mark the culmination of the European leg in August. Before finishing the Tour in Canada, she will begin her final leg in the United States on October 18. Contrary to other musicians, Swift’s wealth is specifically earned from her musical career. She is the only performer in history to reach a 10-figure net worth primarily from album sales and live appearances, as opposed to having multiple businesses that others have.

The music sensation recently supported US VP Kamala Harris in the White House race, which made Donald Trump angry, and he said she would “pay a price” for it. (Agencies)

