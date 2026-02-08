Taylor Swift shares surprise message for Olympic athletes

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared a surprise video message wishing Team USA athletes at the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, according to E! News.

The video message, shared on February 6 by the NBC Olympics social media account, featured the 36-year-old artist addressing Olympic athletes and thanking them for their dedication and sacrifices.

“Hi, it’s Taylor,” Swift said in the clip. “I just wanted to send a message to all the athletes that are competing in the Olympics. I just wanted to say thank you.”

She continued, “Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you’ve sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion and everything to that’s gotten you to this point where you’re so excellent at something, it’s just really inspiring, and I am very grateful for everything you’ve done to get to this point in your life and grateful that you’ve brought us all along with you on this journey so we get to watch you do this,” as quoted by E! News. Swift, who appeared in the video wearing a sweatshirt from Polo Ralph Lauren’s official Team USA collection for the Games, concluded her message by wishing athletes success and safety. “I just hope that you a wonderful Olympic Games,” she said. “Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey, and I hope this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life. Bye!” (ANI)

Also Read: Elizabeth Debicki teases return of Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ sequel