Taylor Swift shares trailer of ‘Eras Tour: The Final Show’ concert film

Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift has released the official trailer for her upcom ing “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” releasing on December 12. The film will be a full concert experience captured during the final show of her tour in Vancouver, featuring the entire set of “The Tortured Poets Department” for the first time. That portion of the show was added to the tour following the album’s release in April 2024.

She took to Instagram to share the glimpse and wrote: “Just 11 days until the final show of The Eras Tour is all yours. The Final Show now featuring THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT on @disneyplus beginning December 12.” “We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour and we get to play one last show for you here tonight,” says Swift in the trailer, which shows her performing “Long Live,” reports variety.com.

She added, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date.” In addition to the release of “The Final Show,” Swift is planning to drop the first two episodes of her six-part docuseries “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era,” also on December 12. (IANS)

