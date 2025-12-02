Palaash Muchhal makes first appearance amid controversy with Smriti Mandhana

Music composer Palaash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding, which was supposed to happen in November, had to be postponed due to a medical emergency in which Smriti's father had to be rushed to the hospital due to heart-related issues. However, controversy erupted in which fingers were pointed at Palaash for cheating on the cricketer. Amid all of this, Palaash was spotted suddenly, and the video has been going viral on social media.

Palaash Mucchal was spotted at Mumbai airport. He was sporting an all-black outfit. Soon after the video went viral, many took to the comment section to share their views.

One user wrote, "Had he married, the life of Mandhana would have been different." Another user wrote, "Palaash=Naughty Boy." "Post split", wrote the third user. (Agencies)

