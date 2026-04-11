Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce to Wed in New York City as New Date and Venue Are Revealed

One of the most anticipated weddings of 2026 is that of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as fans are eagerly waiting for the country singer to walk down the aisle and say ‘I do’. With several speculations going around about their wedding, in the latest development, a new date and venue have been revealed, reportedly.

The couple are gearing up to tie the knot in the next few weeks, as they have zeroed in on July 3, as per the report of Page Six. In addition, the venue decided to be New York City. Earlier, there were reports of the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs champ eyeing Rhode Island, where Swift owns a large estate next door to a hotel for the nuptials.

Instead, the duo appears to be opting for a grand celebration in the heart of Manhattan, a city that holds deep personal significance for Swift. Interestingly, July 4th, the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, is well known by everyone to be Taylor Swift’s favourite holiday. (Agencies)

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