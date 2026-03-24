MLS: Lionel Messi scores as Inter Miami CF beat New York City FC

New York: Inter Miami CF secured a 3-2 win on the road over New York City FC to extend its unbeaten run to four this MLS regular season.

The first goals from defenders Gonzalo Lujan and Micael in Inter Miami colors, as well as a strike from captain Leo Messi, powered Inter Miami to victory at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Inter Miami pulled ahead early in the 4th minute, with center back Luján taking advantage of a rebound after an initial attempt from Segovia that was blocked, and striking from the center of the box. Notably, Lujan’s goal was the first of his career.

New York City FC equalized in the 17th minute with a goal from Nicolás Fernandez.

Messi came close to reclaiming the lead for Inter Miami, rattling the left post in the 31st and 42nd minutes with curlers from outside the box, but the 1-1 scoreline held through the first half.

The home side took the lead in the 59th minute with a goal from Agustin Ojeda.

Messi struck shortly after to equalise for Inter Miami in the 61st minute, scoring from a free kick to take his tally to four this 2026 regular season.

Inter Miami reclaimed its lead in the 74th minute, with a towering header from Micael from the right end of the box to capitalize on a pinpoint cross from Allen from the left side of the pitch. The goal was Micael’s first as an Inter Miami player, while the assist was the second for Allen this league campaign.

On the other end of the pitch, Inter Miami was rock solid at the back to preserve the lead. Notably, Ayala made a key block to deny an attempt from NYCFC’s Talles Magno from inside the box in the 90th minute, while St. Clair saved a header from Aiden O’Neill in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The 2-3 scoreline ultimately remained unchanged and Inter Miami claimed all three points at Yankee Stadium.

Inter Miami will play its first home game of the season when it hosts Austin FC on April 4 for the historic inaugural match at Nu Stadium. IANS

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