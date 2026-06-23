Alia Bhatt Wins Hearts with Her Reaction to Controversial Joke on India’s Got Latent

After a long wait, India’s Got Latent Season 2 has arrived. Premiering on YouTube and Netflix since Saturday, the show has become a hot topic of conversation on social media after months of controversy. The first episode of the latest chapter featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as celebrity guests and was widely praised by netizens.

However, the show’s comeback was not without controversial jokes, and many viewers found one part insensitive.

The backlash began after a contestant, Avinash Agarwal, performed a comic impersonation of US President Donald Trump. While his act received multiple applause and laughter, one of his remarks did not sit well with the viewers.

During an exchange, he responded to a request for oil by saying, “You want oil? Come to the island, my friend. There is lot of oil.”

According to users, it was a reference to Jeffrey Epstein’s Little St. James island, which has been linked to serious allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking involving underage girls.

On the show, some laughed at the joke, but many viewers online felt the joke crossed a line.

Reacting to the joke, one user said, “Jokes about Epstein Island will never ever be funny, man. This is beyond disgusting.” While another commented, “I get the satire and every thing but samay itni taaliyaan kyun maar raha it wasn’t even the the funniest joke.”

“So, Epstein Island is a joke for that clown Samay Raina despite knowing whatever cruelty has happened to children & women on that island? They all laughed & enjoyed the joke. ILL PEOPLE,” wrote another. (Agencies)

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