‘That’s my husband!’: Taylor Swift has a ‘proud wife’ moment as Travis Kelce scores first touchdown of the season

Taylor Swift had a proud wife moment on Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 2 clash against the Indianapolis Colts. The pop star was watching from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium when her husband, Travis Kelce, found the end zone for the first time this season. As Kelce celebrated his touchdown, Swift was visibly thrilled by the score. Wearing Chiefs colours, she jumped up in celebration and pointed toward her wedding ring.

The moment was captured during the NBC broadcast, with the 36-year-old reportedly saying, "That's my husband!"

The moment has taken over the internet, and fans can't get over her "proud wife" reaction. It is the second consecutive appearance of the singer at the Chiefs' home game this season. She was also at Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas City's season opener against the Denver Broncos on September 14. During that game, she was seen alongside actor Tom Cruise, her parents Scott and Andrea Swift, and Kelce's mother Donna Kelce. (Agencies)

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