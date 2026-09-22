Ed Sheeran Breaks Down on Stage, Says Friends and Family ‘Abandoned’ Him Amid Macklemore Tour Controversy

Ed Sheeran broke down in tears during his concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday (local time), saying he felt abandoned by friends, family and people he had known for years amid the controversy surrounding Macklemore's removal from his Loop Tour.

Reflecting on what he described as "a weird week", Sheeran told the audience that people had urged him to cancel the tour and that several people close to him had backed away, as per Page Six.

"In these situations you really find out who your friends are. It's been a weird week," he said, according to video captured by a fan, adding, "It happened very quickly. At the same time, I had so many people telling me to cancel this tour and so many people I've known for years and years and years, they're kind of backing away," as cited by Page Six. Sheeran said the continued ticket sales for his Philadelphia show gave him a different perspective.

"In the back of my mind, I saw the ticket sales for this gig, and I didn't see cancellations; I saw people buying tickets for this gig," he said, adding, "Everyone's telling me to cancel, and I am feeling all of my friends and family and people I know abandon me."

The singer, 35, then turned his attention to the thousands of fans in attendance.

"I look at the end of the week and I see 50,000 people who haven't abandoned me," he said, adding, "People will say what they want, but I am doing this for you. I love you. I love this." Sheeran described the concert as the best show of his life, while calling the preceding week one of the worst he had experienced. He later became emotional while describing the love he felt from the crowd, saying he had initially been worried about his safety and whether he would be booed.

"The world is a scary place right now, America is a scary place right now," he said, before pointing towards the audience and adding, "This gives hope." (ANI)

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