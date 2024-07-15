Assam: HM Amit Shah Vows Central Aid as State Faces Devastating Floods

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had an in-depth conversation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, July 15, to discuss the current flood situation in the state.

Amit Shah looked into the effects of the heavy rains and rising water levels, which have caused significant damage.

During their conversation, Amit Shah assured Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma that the central government and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would help manage and lessen the flood crisis.