Assam: HM Amit Shah Vows Central Aid as State Faces Devastating Floods

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had an in-depth conversation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, July 15, to discuss the current flood situation in the state.
Amit Shah looked into the effects of the heavy rains and rising water levels, which have caused significant damage.
During their conversation, Amit Shah assured Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma that the central government and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would help manage and lessen the flood crisis.
The flood situation in Assam is still very serious, with more than 90 people having died, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Over 500,000 people in 18 districts of Assam are affected by the floods, with Cachar being the hardest hit.
The affected districts include Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup-Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Sivasagar.
More than 1,342 villages in 52 revenue circles are flooded, and about 25,367 hectares of farmland are underwater.
The water levels of the Brahmaputra River have risen above the danger mark at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri.
Over 58,000 people are staying in 172 relief camps and distribution centers in 13 districts of Assam. The floods have also affected 283,712 domestic animals.
Meanwhile, Assam continues to grapple with severe flooding as death toll reached 93 on Sunday. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) confirmed two additional fatalities in Karimganj district. This highlights ongoing crisis.
Nearly 598000 people across 18 districts are still affected by deluge. Cachar district remains hardest hit. Over 115,000 people impacted. Dhubri and Nagaon districts follow closely with more than 81000 and 76,000 affected residents respectively. Goalpara Dhemaji, Golaghat and Sivasagar are also suffering from floods.
Flooding has submerged 1342 villages across 52 revenue circles. This has devastated over 25,367.61 hectares of crop area. Major rivers including Brahmaputra, Burhidihing and Disang continue to flow above danger level. This exacerbates situation.
