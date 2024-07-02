‘The Buckingham Murders’ starring Kareena Kapoor to hit theatres on September 13

The upcoming Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer movie ‘The Buckingham Murders’ has booked its release. The film will debut in theatres on September 13, 2024.

The film, which also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, is directed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’, ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’.

The film also introduces Kareena as a co-producer, and marks her reunion with Ektaa R Kapoor after ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’. Taking to their social media, the makers shared an intriguing poster, announcing the release date of the film. They jotted down the caption: “We’re thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Earlier, the film was screened at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and opened the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. The film is touted to be an intense thriller, anticipating agendas and relations that unravel the thrill of a hidden murder that unleashes a whodunit.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. (IANS)

