The Chainsmokers to Return to India in December for Three-City Tour

Grammy Award-winning electronic music duo The Chainsmokers will return to India this December for a three-city tour, performing in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The tour will begin in Mumbai on December 18, followed by Delhi on December 19, and conclude in Bengaluru on December 20. The Mumbai show will also see the duo headline Sunburn Festival 2026 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking a major expansion of the festival into the heart of the city.

Tickets for the Mumbai and Bengaluru concerts are already available on BookMyShow, while fans in Delhi have been encouraged to register early for ticket access ahead of further announcements.

The tour coincides with the 10th anniversary of the duo’s global smash hit Closer, a song that continues to resonate with millennial and Gen Z audiences. Other popular tracks such as Don’t Let Me Down, Paris and Something Just Like This have also enjoyed immense popularity among Indian fans over the years.

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh said The Chainsmokers’ music holds a special place in the memories of many young listeners and has become an integral part of youth culture over the past decade. He added that the tour aims to create a large-scale cultural experience that brings together music, fandom and community.

The Chainsmokers, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, are a Grammy Award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified duo known for blending pop, electronic, indie, alternative and rock music. Their return is expected to be one of the biggest live music events of the year in India. (ANI)

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