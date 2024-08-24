'The Crown’ Executive Producer Hints at Potential Spinoffs and Future Projects

Andy Harries, the executive producer of the critically acclaimed series ‘The Crown’, has hinted at the possibility of spinoffs following the show’s successful six-season run on Netflix. Speaking on a chat show, Harries expressed his belief that there is ample room for more stories to emerge from the royal drama, Deadline reported. The hit series, which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, concluded its run at the end of 2023.

Created by Peter Morgan, ‘The Crown’ has been celebrated for its detailed portrayal of the British monarchy, spanning from the early days of Elizabeth’s marriage in 1947 to the 2005 wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. With Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton each portraying the Queen across different seasons, the series has garnered widespread acclaim and numerous accolades.

Harries, who is also the founder of Left Bank Pictures, the Sony-backed production company behind the show, revealed that the initial deal for ‘The Crown’ allowed them to retain rights to the series, as per Deadline.

Reflecting on this arrangement, he noted, “I can assure you [that deal] feels very, very good and it gives us the opportunity to think about what we can do further with The Crown at some point. It’s obviously an endless subject. We could go back or we could go on. We did six seasons, a very defined period of six decades, there’s plenty of potential, which at some point, I suspect we’ll return to.”

The speculation about spinoffs has been ongoing, with rumours suggesting the development of additional specials or even films. According to Deadline, one such potential project could explore the life of Edward VII, who reigned from 1901 to 1910. In 2022, it was reported that Netflix was in early discussions with Left Bank Pictures about a prequel.

Although Peter Morgan has indicated he might not be working on new royal content in the immediate future, stating in late 2023 that “the word palace will not be appearing in anything I write” for now, the door remains open for future projects. (ANI)

