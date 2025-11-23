‘The film hasn’t aged’: Anil Kapoor celebrates 34 years of ‘Lamhe’

As the musical romantic drama “Lamhe” turned 34 on Saturday, actor Anil Kapoor celebrated the moment and said that he has received so many messages saying the film hasn’t aged and that “means everything.”

Anil took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a poster of the film and wrote: “34 years of Lamhe and the love still keeps pouring in! Even Farah, usually my toughest critic, said some positive things on my work was quite surprised…”

“So many messages saying the film hasn’t aged. That means everything. If you haven’t watched it yet, Lamhe is now streaming on Netflix #34 YearsOfLamhe,” he wrote. “Lamhe” was released in 1991. It was directed and produced by Yash Chopra. The film featured late star Sridevi in a dual role as both mother and daughter; and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, along with Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Deepak Malhotra, and Dippy Sagoo. The film marks the second and final collaboration between Sridevi and Chopra after Chandni, which was released in 1989.

“Lamhe” has been cited as Yash Chopra’s personal favorite of the films he has made. It followed the story of Viren, who falls for Pallavi, but she marries Siddharth. The couple dies, leaving behind their daughter, who grows up to look just like her mother and falls in love with Viren. (IANS)

