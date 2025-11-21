Travis Scott performs in Mumbai; security finds unique way to help the audience cope with heat

Travis Scott returned to Mumbai on Wednesday to perform once again – a month after he made his debut in India. Social media was buzzing with moments from the show as fans shared snippets of the US rap artist performing to a packed audience. One clip on social media that caught everyone’s attention was when security started spraying water on fans to beat the heat before the concert.

Just before the rapper was about to go up on stage, a team of security officials reportedly started spraying water on attendees to help beat the heat. The clip shows that the people were enjoying the water showers.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, fans couldn’t help but share their amusement at the clever hack. “Technologiiiaaa,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Beat the heat with tech”.

One wrote, “Muje laga disinfectant daal rahe hay (I thought they are spraying disinfectant).”

On Wednesday, Travis Scott performed at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The rapper delivered a high-energy performance, clips of which have been circulating widely on social media.

The rapper performed hits such as HYAENA, Dumbo, FE!N, and Goosebumps and each set was brought to life with fiery visuals and pyrotechnics that illuminated both the stage and the night sky. Travis was seen wearing an all-black outfit for his performance.

The rapper wrapped up his show and left Mumbai around midnight. (Agencies)

