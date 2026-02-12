The Mummy 4: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz to reprise roles in 2028 film

Universal Pictures has officially set a May 19, 2028, release date for a new instalment of ‘The Mummy’, with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz confirmed to return to the franchise that defined turn-of-the-century adventure cinema.

After months of negotiations, the studio has closed deals with Fraser and Weisz to reprise their iconic roles as Rick and Evelyn O’Connell, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal Pictures also confirmed the news on their official social media handle.

The film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmaking duo known as Radio Silence. With agreements now finalized, Universal announced Tuesday that the film will open wide in theatres in May 2028.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps. However, it is confirmed that Fraser and Weisz will return as the adventurous couple first introduced in 1999’s ‘The Mummy,’ as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The screenplay for the upcoming feature has been written by David Coggeshall, whose previous credits include ‘The Family Plan’ and ‘Orphan: First Kill.’

Producing duties will be handled by Sean Daniel, who produced the original films alongside his late partner James Jacks.

William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce through Project X Entertainment. Fraser, along with Hivemind’s Jason F. Brown and Denis Stewart, will serve as executive producers. (ANI)

