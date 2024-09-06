‘The Perfect Couple’ LA premiere: Nicole Kidman and others get swarmed by gnats on red carpet

Nicole Kidman starrer “The Perfect Couple” saw a bug-filled premiere at Netflix’x Egyptian Theatre Hollywood. As stars from the much-talked-about show made their way to the red carpet premiere, they were attacked by a swarm of gnats. It was quite a hilarious red carpet scene as reporters clamoured to get the attention of the stars and the actors couldn’t focus one bit because of insects that were all over them. Hot and humid, actors Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Meghann Fahy in Los Angeles braced insects while speaking to the press. Liev told one Variety reporter, “I think one just bit me,” as she slapped the back of her neck.

Fahy too noticed some bush and told the reporter, “You have a bug on you!” and added, “Ewww! I don’t like that. I don’t like stuff like that…We gotta leave L.A.” Fahy added, “It’s so unhinged. We’re gonna swallow one.”

Netflix’s “The Perfect Couple” is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name. The show stars Nicole Kidman as a best-selling novelist and matriarch of a rich New York City family. Her seemingly perfect family starts developing cracks when a person is found dead at her estate, where she is just about to host her son’s wedding. The starry show will have six episodes. The show also stars Schreiber, Fahy, Eve Hewson, Jack Reynor, Dakota Fanning, Billy Howle, Ishaan Khattar, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin, Michael Beach and Isabelle Adjani. (Agencies)

