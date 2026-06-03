Kangana Ranaut Backs Child-Friendly Workplaces, Says Women Shouldn’t Have to Choose Between Career and Family

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will soon be seen in the upcoming drama “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata,” opened up about the various challenges faced by working mothers, expected to balance both family and career.

In a promotional interaction with co-stars Smita Tambe and Girija Oak published on the official handle of makers Pen Studios, the ‘Queen’ actress shared an incident from the shoot. Kangana remembered how Smita’s daughters would often visit the set of “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata”.

This made Kangana realize that our workplaces are still not designed keeping working mothers in mind.

Pointing out that there were no rooms for children, the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress said, “Smita ji’s daughters used to come to the set, and Akshat’s child was also there.

They used to play there, so this question always came to my mind. We talk so much about having prayer rooms and other facilities at workplaces, but why are there no rooms for children?”

Kangana further pointed out that simply encouraging women to join and remain in the workforce is not enough; we also have to provide facilities so that mothers can bring their children to work without hesitation.

She added that while women are increasingly taking up demanding careers, the lack of support at the workplace often forces them to make the unfair choice between their families and professional ambitions.

“The government has a dream, and they want women to participate. When women participate on this scale, this will be a huge challenge. They will have only one choice — family or career. If you want women to go into this very aggressively, they need a lot of support,” explained Kangana. (IANS)Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will soon be seen in the upcoming drama “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata,” opened up about the various challenges faced by working mothers, expected to balance both family and career.

In a promotional interaction with co-stars Smita Tambe and Girija Oak published on the official handle of makers Pen Studios, the ‘Queen’ actress shared an incident from the shoot. Kangana remembered how Smita’s daughters would often visit the set of “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata”.

This made Kangana realize that our workplaces are still not designed keeping working mothers in mind.

Pointing out that there were no rooms for children, the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress said, “Smita ji’s daughters used to come to the set, and Akshat’s child was also there.

They used to play there, so this question always came to my mind. We talk so much about having prayer rooms and other facilities at workplaces, but why are there no rooms for children?”

Kangana further pointed out that simply encouraging women to join and remain in the workforce is not enough; we also have to provide facilities so that mothers can bring their children to work without hesitation.

She added that while women are increasingly taking up demanding careers, the lack of support at the workplace often forces them to make the unfair choice between their families and professional ambitions.

“The government has a dream, and they want women to participate. When women participate on this scale, this will be a huge challenge. They will have only one choice — family or career. If you want women to go into this very aggressively, they need a lot of support,” explained Kangana. (IANS)

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