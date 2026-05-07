‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ makers urge fans to respect privacy amid film shoot

Amazon’s Prime Video has issued a public appeal asking fans to respect the privacy of the cast and crew of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ as filming gets underway on its concluding feature film.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the streamer urged fans not to interfere with the production, citing safety and logistical concerns. “We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew,” the statement read.

The platform emphasised that maintaining a controlled environment is critical to completing the project. “We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to be shared,” it added.

The film, which will wrap up the popular coming-of-age story, recently began shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina, as per Deadline. It stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, reprising their roles from the series. The feature adaptation is directed by Jenny Han, who is also co-writing the script with Sarah Kucserka. (ANI)

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