The Timeless Influence of Entertainment on Society

The impact of entertainment on society has methodically been explored, as some of the earliest items of historic significance that define a culture are from entertainment.
For instance, the 5th century BC recorded for us the earliest theatre in the form of tragedies and comedies of Greek civilization.
Playwrights such as Aeschylus, Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes provided the Greek perspective on the issues that the people and government faced. Similarly, natural philosophers/early physicists known as Thales, Anaximander, Heraclitus, Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle also provided their own perspectives on society and culture during this early Greek period.
The comedies, uplifting religious melodies, and dances, at least in their later incarnation, proposed to regulate how one is to worship or follow some strict set codes of living. One goal of music in early society also dates back to earliest Athens.
With respect to the future, although Shakespeare observed, "… all the world's a stage, and all its men and women merely players, each man in his era plays the part…", we do not yet know what role today's combination of TV, In-Film, or Music might influence public culture in the years ahead. Sociologists and others can only speculate and ponder how, or what effect some new or revitalized programs, such as America's Funniest Home Videos, The Crocodile Hunter, The Truman Show, and their type, influence society.
Just as some of history's past cultural pioneers and their forebears would have also been victims of a similar question about their potential cultural impact.
Although Western society circa 1995 has its numerous driving forces, and as pointed out in the book, 1975, a competing mix of technological, economic, political, or religious forces have always been present, increasingly today's and the near-future society have a fair consumer-influenced way of thinking.
Since the 1960s socio-political upheavals and on-campus student behaviors have somewhat changed the way a person evaluates themselves.
As we look ahead, the enduring influence of entertainment on society remains a fascinating and ever-evolving story.
With each new wave of media and cultural expression, we are reminded that while the forms of entertainment may change, their power to shape and reflect the human experience is timeless.
What role will today's entertainment play in the grand tapestry of history? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the stage is set for a captivating future.
ALSO WATCH: