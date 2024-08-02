The Timeless Influence of Entertainment on Society

The impact of entertainment on society has methodically been explored, as some of the earliest items of historic significance that define a culture are from entertainment.

For instance, the 5th century BC recorded for us the earliest theatre in the form of tragedies and comedies of Greek civilization.

Playwrights such as Aeschylus, Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes provided the Greek perspective on the issues that the people and government faced. Similarly, natural philosophers/early physicists known as Thales, Anaximander, Heraclitus, Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle also provided their own perspectives on society and culture during this early Greek period.