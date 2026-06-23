The Voice of Hind Rajab Review: Kaouther Ben Hania’s Heart-Wrenching Portrait of War and Humanity

What’s the story of Voice of Hind Rajab?

The Voice of Hind Rajab, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, is a powerful docu-feature that blends real events with dramatized storytelling to recount the tragic story of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab. Set during the Gaza conflict in January 2024, the film follows Hind’s desperate calls to Red Crescent rescuers after the vehicle carrying her family came under attack while fleeing Gaza City.

Most of Hind’s family members, including her uncle, aunt and three cousins, were killed in the attack. Hind and her 15-year-old cousin Layan initially survived. Layan’s distress call to the Red Crescent ends abruptly when she is shot, leaving rescuers horrified. Shortly afterward, they discover that Hind is still alive, hiding inside the vehicle and pleading for help as rescuers Omar and Rana try to comfort her and assure her that assistance is on the way.

‘They are all dead’

Among the film’s most emotional moments is a conversation in which Rana attempts to calm Hind by telling her that her family members are merely asleep. Hind quietly responds, “They are all dead,” a heartbreaking statement that reveals the unimaginable reality the child has been forced to confront.

The film incorporates actual audio recordings from the incident alongside recreated scenes performed by actors. While some viewers may question the use of real recordings, the approach adds authenticity and emotional weight to the narrative, highlighting the devastating impact of war on civilians, particularly children.

The bureaucratic delay

The story also focuses on the Red Crescent team trying to rescue Hind. Actors portraying Rana, Omar and their supervisor Mahdi bring urgency and tension to the unfolding events. While Rana and Omar are emotionally invested in saving the child, Mahdi insists on following official procedures to secure safe passage for the ambulance crew.

Despite rescuers being only minutes away, delays caused by approvals and coordination requirements increase anxiety as every passing moment becomes critical. The film effectively captures the frustration, helplessness and complexity of humanitarian efforts in a conflict zone.

Why you should watch The Voice of Hind Rajab

The film is not an easy watch. It is deeply emotional, disturbing and at times overwhelming. Yet it serves as a powerful reminder of the human cost of war and the suffering endured by innocent civilians.

By focusing on one child’s desperate struggle for survival, The Voice of Hind Rajab shines a light on the countless victims of conflict and urges audiences to reflect on the value of human life. Moving, haunting and thought-provoking, the film stands as an important cinematic document of a tragic chapter in modern history. (Agencies)

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