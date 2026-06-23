Virat Kohli Grooves to Karan Aujla’s ‘Winning Speech’ at One8 Delhi Event

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla delivered an electrifying performance at One8’s grand event in Delhi, treating attendees to some of his biggest chartbusters, including ‘Winning Speech’, ‘Wavy’, and MF Gabhru’.

The high-energy evening witnessed fans singing along as the singer brought his signature charisma and stage presence to the event.

Adding star power to the occasion was Indian cricket icon and One8 founder Virat Kohli.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening came when Karan Aujla invited Virat Kohli onto the stage. The singer then launched into another rendition of his hit track ‘Winning Speech’, with Kohli standing beside him and visibly enjoying the performance.

The cricketer appeared to be grooving to the infectious beats and soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.

The crowd erupted in cheers as the duo shared the stage, creating a memorable crossover moment.

During the event, Kohli and Aujla were seen engaged in an interesting conversation, delighting attendees who eagerly watched the interaction between the two celebrated personalities.

At one point, Kohli called himself a “big fan” of Karan Aujla, expressing his fondness for the song ‘Winning Speech’.

“I have been a big fan of his for a while now. You represent your story through your songs. The one I resonate with the most is ‘Winning Speech’. I find a bit of a similarity with my journey when I was young. That song is quite special, and I hear it quite often before I go to play matches,” the cricketer said at the event.

Kohli also took time to interact with fans, acknowledging the enthusiastic crowd. His presence further elevated the excitement surrounding the event. (ANI)

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