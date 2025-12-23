'The Wire','It: Chapter Two' actor James Ransone passes away at 46

Actor James Ransone, known for his roles in 'The Wire' and 'It: Chapter Two', has passed away at 46.

As per TMZ, the actor died by suicide on Friday, December 19, confirmed by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The report added the manner of death as suicide by hanging.

The Los Angeles Police Department earlier responded to a call to a residence, where they completed a death investigation report. No foul play was suspected.

Famously known for essaying the character of Frank Sobotka's (Chris Bauer) son, Baltimore dock worker Ziggy in the second season of 'The Wire', James Ransone appeared in a total of 12 episodes.

As Ziggy, Ransone's character kills off his partner in a fit of rage, only to confess it later to the police. His final appearance showed him carrying out his prison sentence.

Born in 1979, James Ransome got his first break in the 2002 teen drama 'Ken Park'. A year later, he got a role in 'The Wire', as per Variety.

He also starred alongside Alexander Skarsgard in 'Generation Kill', portraying real-life Marine Cpl. Josh Ray Person across all seven episodes of the HBO mini-series.

In 2019, he was seen in the 'It: Chapter Two' as the older version of Derry-born limo driver Eddie Kaspbrak. Ransone's other film credits include 'Black Phone 2', 'V/H/S/85', 'Small Engine Repair', and 'What We Found'. (ANI)

