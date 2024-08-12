Their love for cinema redefined heroism for an entire generation: Salman Khan on Salim-Javed

Angry Young Men”, a docu-series tracing the journey of the legendary writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, popularly known as Salim-Javed, will showcase how the two revolutionised Hindi cinema in the 1970s. It will premiere on August 20. Salman in a statement said: “Two sensible, intelligent, and dignified individuals, best at their craft with mutual admiration for each other’s work ethics and compassion. The ‘Angry Young Men’ of Indian cinema. Growing up, seeing my father and Javed Sahab work together on films was nothing short of magical. Their love for cinema redefined heroism for an entire generation, leaving behind a legacy of cult classics.”

He said that personally, he would love to see them working together in the future. “Whether it’s time, destiny, or professional choices that bring them together, their partnership always brings out the best. Angry Young Men is a tribute to their creative brilliance and the profound impact they’ve had on Indian cinema,” Salman added.

The three-episode original docuseries, which marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao, is the story of Salim-Javed, who have worked on some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in 1970s such as “Sholay”, “Zanjeer”, “Deewaar”, “Yaadon Ki Baaraat” and “Don” to name a few.

The docu-series is a personal and candid account of their lives, their writing, and their legacy, narrated by the duo themselves, with anecdotal gems from some of the most distinguished figures in Indian cinema. Salman shared that the docu-series, which will stream on Prime Video, is an insightful journey into the hearts and minds of two superstar writers who changed the landscape of storytelling forever. “This series is close to both families. I hope this marks a new chapter for our dads, the angry young men, who are now older. May they have the best time of their lives now, with emotional happiness and physical health.”

“Long live the kings of story, screenplay, and dialogues. Producers of our lives and directors of our present and futures,” said Salman Khan. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar said that “Angry Young Men” is about the two men that created a character that has pretty much defined Hindi cinema in the 1970s. “The story of Salim-Javed’s dynamic journey starting out from small towns to exploding onto the silver screen and how they put their hardships, their heartbreaks and their swag into their cinema,” said Zoya.

Talking about the iconic duo, Farhan said: “I remember everyone referring to my father and Salim uncle as Salim-Javed, a singular name; their names were never mentioned separately but always together. Their journey was marked by grit, passion, and a fierce zeal to transform Hindi cinema, especially in its attitude towards the writer.”

“They succeeded and in doing so, left an impression that still lives on generations after.”

Farhan shared that “Angry Young Men” is a testament to the genius and the legacy of these two undeniable forces of nature. “Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are trailblazers and were the most sought-after writing duo of their time, with a profound impact on films and mass cinema that has continued to inspire generations of filmmakers,” said Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Prime Video, India. Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, “Angry Young Men” is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It will air on Prime Video. (IANS)

Also Read: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt collaborate with AP Dhillon for ‘Old Money’

Also Watch: