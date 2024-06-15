This is what made Tillotama Shome decide to be a part of ‘Kota Factory 3’

Actress Tillotama Shome, who will portray a teacher in the black-and-white series ‘Kota Factory’ season 3, opened up about joining the show, saying its focus on youth solidified her decision to be a part of it.

Talking about joining the franchise, which is headlined by Jitendra Kumar, Tillotama, who plays Pooja in the show, shared: “It has been a fan favourite and filled the much-needed vacuum of an aspirational piece for students and young adults. The youth are the future. How we invest in them decides the quality of our very future.”

“This show solidly puts them at the centre of it all, and this cemented my decision to be a part of this world. I am thrilled to be part of a beloved franchise that aims to create a space in the student community and celebrate preparations as much as success,” added Tillotama, who last featured in ‘Lust Stories 2’. Tillotama’s character Pooja, a chemistry teacher, is smart and endearing.

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, ‘Kota Factory 3’ stars Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar. It will stream on Netflix from June 20. (IANS)

Also Read: Horror comedy ‘Stree 2’ to release on August 15

Also watch: