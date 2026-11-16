This surprising brain difference may explain why some kids struggle with math: Study

Stanford researchers have found that children who consistently struggle with mathematics may have underlying differences in the way their brains manage problem-solving strategies. Children with developmental dyscalculia took longer to switch between strategies, were less responsive to changes in difficulty and found it harder to improve their approaches over time, as per the ScienceDaily website. Researchers also identified distinct patterns of brain activity associated with these challenges, which could predict certain math-related abilities.

For some children, learning math is much more difficult than it is for their classmates. Even when they practice and receive instruction, they may continue to struggle with problems that other children their age can solve more easily. Researchers are now uncovering clues about why these difficulties persist, and the answers may involve more than an understanding of numbers.

One possible explanation lies in differences in how the brain selects and manages strategies for solving problems. A new study from Stanford University suggests that children with persistent math difficulties may have trouble adjusting their approach when faced with different mathematical challenges. The researchers also identified distinctive patterns of brain activity associated with these struggles, as per ScienceDaily website.

The findings, published in JNeurosci, come from research led by Oliver Lasnick and colleagues at Stanford University. Their work focused on children with a condition that causes ongoing difficulty with mathematical problem solving (developmental dyscalculia). Although the condition has been recognized for years, scientists are still working to understand the specific thinking processes and brain mechanisms that contribute to it. Why Some Children Struggle With Math Strategies. To investigate these challenges, the Stanford team studied 68 children between the ages of 8 and 10. They examined how the children approached math problems, how effectively they used different strategies, and how their brain activity related to their performance.

Solving a math problem often requires more than knowing numbers or remembering arithmetic facts. Children must also decide which approach will work best. For example, a child might count individual numbers to find an answer or use a more efficient method based on a familiar mathematical relationship. As problems become more difficult, the ability to recognize when a different strategy is needed can become increasingly important.

The researchers found that children with developmental dyscalculia were generally less effective at using different mathematical strategies than children without the condition. They took longer to shift from one method to another and were less responsive when the difficulty of a problem changed.

According to ScienceDaily website, another important difference involved learning to choose better strategies over time. While other children became more effective at selecting appropriate approaches, those with developmental dyscalculia did not show the same improvement. This suggests that their difficulties may involve not only performing calculations but also deciding how to approach a problem in the first place. (ANI)

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