Assam News

Vedanta Oil & Gas Celebrates Children’s Day with Joyful Activities in Jorhat

In an effort to promote social inclusion and create opportunities for children in institutional care to connect with the wider community, Cairn, Vedanta Oil & Gas, celebrated Children’s Day with around 90 children at the Observation Home, Lichubari, Jorhat
Children’s Day
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JORHAT: In an effort to promote social inclusion and create opportunities for children in institutional care to connect with the wider community, Cairn, Vedanta Oil & Gas, celebrated Children’s Day with around 90 children at the Observation Home, Lichubari, Jorhat. The initiative brought children and employee volunteers together for an afternoon of interaction, recreational activities, and shared experiences. The programme saw participation from employee volunteers of Cairn, Vedanta Oil & Gas, along with the company’s CSR team. Activities included team-building exercises, fun games, an art competition, and interactive personality development sessions.

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