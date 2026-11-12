Thomas Markle detained after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly been sent back to federal custody in the US after allegedly removing his court-ordered electronic monitoring device.

The 82-year-old appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, November 10, following an alleged violation of his release conditions. According to US prosecutors, Markle allegedly removed his ankle monitor at around 1:45 am on Tuesday. First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that prosecutors were seeking to revoke his release and detain him pending trial. "Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions," Essayli said, adding that authorities would continue to prosecute the case to the fullest extent of the law. Markle was initially released from custody following his arrest on November 6. A federal judge had allowed him to remain outside custody while awaiting trial, subject to house arrest and electronic monitoring.

However, his alleged removal of the ankle bracelet prompted prosecutors to seek his detention, arguing that he had violated the conditions imposed by the court. (Agencies)

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