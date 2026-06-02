Tiffany Trump Wraps ‘Memorable’ Jaisalmer Visit, Hails Sonar Fort as ‘Incredible’ Before Flying to Jamnagar

Tiffany Trump, the younger daughter of US President Donald Trump, departed from Jaisalmer on Monday morning aboard a private aircraft bound for Jamnagar, accompanied by her husband Michael Boulos and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

Officials from the Jaisalmer district administration and other authorities were present at Jaisalmer Civil Airport to bid the visitors a warm farewell before their departure.

During her departure, Tiffany described her stay in the desert city as memorable and praised Jaisalmer's iconic Sonar Fort, calling it "incredible."

Her travel plans were revised due to the intense heat conditions prevailing in Jaisalmer.

While her departure had originally been scheduled for 4 pm on Monday, the itinerary was changed, and she left the city in the morning instead.

The schedule change meant Tiffany was unable to visit two of Jaisalmer's prominent tourist attractions, Gadisar Lake and Patwon Ki Haveli, before leaving.

However, she did spend time exploring the city's historic heritage on Sunday, when she toured the famed Living Fort, popularly known as Sonar Fort, one of Jaisalmer's most celebrated landmarks.

Tiffany's visit drew attention in the region, with local authorities coordinating arrangements during her stay in the Golden City before she continued her journey to Jamnagar. (ANI)

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