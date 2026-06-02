Legendary Singer Suman Kalyanpur Laid to Rest With Full State Honours in Mumbai; PM Modi Leads Nation in Mourning

Veteran playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai, marking a solemn farewell to one of Indian music's most cherished voices. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 89, and her last rites were performed at the Santacruz (Pawan Hans) crematorium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over her demise, describing her as an artist whose melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched Indian music and cinema. In a message on X, he said Kalyanpur's songs earned her a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema, while extending condolences to her family and fans.

The Maharashtra government accorded full state honours at her funeral in recognition of her immense contribution to Indian music and cinema. Mourners gathered during the funeral procession to pay floral tributes to the singer, whose voice defined an era of playback music.

Tributes poured in from across the country, with political leaders, Union ministers, and members of the cultural fraternity remembering her lasting legacy.

Kalyanpur enjoyed a distinguished career spanning more than three decades, from 1954 to 1988. Renowned for her sweet, classically trained voice, she collaborated with legendary singers including Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, and Hemant Kumar. Her memorable songs include "Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche," "Na Tum Hamen Jano," "Na Na Karte Pyar," and "Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se," among many others.

In 2023, she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, recognising her six-decade contribution to music and the arts. Her timeless songs continue to resonate with generations of listeners. (ANI)

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