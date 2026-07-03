Tim Winton’s Post-Apocalyptic Novel ‘Juice’ Heads to Screen with Joe Wright Directing

Two-time BAFTA-winning filmmaker Joe Wright is set to direct the feature film adaptation of Australian author Tim Winton's post-apocalyptic thriller novel 'Juice' for Working Title Films, according to Deadline.

Set in a fractured world devastated by climate change, Juice follows a young husband and father who is recruited into a secret resistance organisation. He joins a militia tasked with targeting the wealthy individuals held responsible for the global catastrophe. However, after a mission goes wrong, he is forced to flee and fight for survival in a hostile landscape, according to Deadline.

Winton is the author of several acclaimed novels, including Cloudstreet, Breath, The Turning and Blueback, all of which have been adapted for the screen. He has also been shortlisted twice for the Booker Prize, including for his bestselling novel The Riders, which is currently in post-production as a film from A24 and Scott Free Productions. The adaptation stars Brad Pitt and is directed by Edward Berger.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Wright said, "I couldn't be more thrilled that Tim Winton has entrusted us with his extraordinary epic. The story is both a thrilling modern family saga and an urgent call to action. I cannot wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen."

Winton welcomed the collaboration, saying, "I'm pleased to know a filmmaker of Joe Wright's caliber has chosen to adapt Juice for the screen. His capacity to portray the turmoil and the turning points of nations and peoples as well as private individuals distinguishes his work as a director, and I'm confident that Juice is in good hands," according to Deadline. (ANI)

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