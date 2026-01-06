Timothée Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner in rare romantic moment at 'Critics Choice Awards'

One of the biggest awards nights, the Critics Choice Awards, was held at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California, honouring the achievements of filmmaking and television programming in 2025. However, the event was filled with romance as actor Timothee Chalamet made a rare public declaration for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, during his acceptance speech after bagging an award for best actor.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner appeared together for the event, and the Hollywood actor took home the award for Best Actor for his role in the film Marty Supreme. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his fellow nominees, his team and the film's director, Josh Safdie. (Agencies)

