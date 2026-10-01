Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ Splits Critics: From ‘Gorgeous’ to ‘Horrendous’

Tom Cruise is an old man, not in real life, but in Oscar-winning Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's satirical movie, Digger. After entertaining his fans for years with his heroic cliff and aircraft, Cruise has returned to the screen in one of the most dramatic and unimaginable ways.

Set to release on Oct 2, the early reviews of the movie are out, and it's a mixed bag. Said to be an early 2027 Oscars favourite, the movie has been expected to be one of the top favourites of the next award season.

Some early reactions have called the movie a ''mess.'' While, another called, it a 'masterpiece.' So, the movie is surely getting a mixed bag of reactions.

Critic Edward Douglas said, "I cannot say that 'Digger' is very good, although I could tell what Iñarritu and Cruise were going for… I expect a HORRENDOUS CinemaScore."

Liam Crowley hails Digger as a "a masterpiece.'' ''I'm shocked to be typing this. Hated the trailers and boy am I glad I was led astray. This is an extremely important film that feels like a moment in time in our species' history. I've never been simultaneously happy and haunted by a story quite like this. And that ending, coupled with the reality check I faced on the walk home thru NYC streets, man. I could talk about this film for hours. I think it's my new top contender for Best Picture,'' he said.

IndieWire editor Anne Thompson predicted Academy Awards for the movie, saying that the movie will not score with mainstream audiences. ''AG Iñárritu's Digger is a brave and gorgeous art film that will not score with mainstream audiences but will play best for the Academy, especially crafts and actors. But critics will divide on Cruise. The tour-de-force amphitheater scene might put him across. Riz Ahmed is fab," Thompson wrote. (Agencies)

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