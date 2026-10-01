Dr Mukul Kumar Sarma’s film ‘‘Hridoy Bhuchitra - A Map of Heart’’ bags gold at International Independent Film Awards

Hridoy Bhuchitra - A Map of Heart, a full-length Assamese narrative feature film by Dr Mukul Kumar Sarma, has received the gold award from the prestigious International Independent Film Awards of the USA in their 2026 Summer term selections. It was judged the second-best Feature Narrative of the year. The film was also officially selected for the distinguished New Filmmakers New York 2026 Film Festival and has been available for online premiere screening from 1 to 30 October under the festival's patronage.

Dr Sarma, a pioneering and prominent activist and writer on gender and queer rights, is an Associate Professor in the Department of English at Bapujee College, Sarukshetri, Sarthebari. Made under Pitambar Productions, the film's story is based on Dr Sarma's popular Assamese biography, "Hridoy Bhuchitra," published by Purbayon Publication, Guwahati. The script was written by Bhaskarjyoti Das and Dr Sarma. The book "Hridoy Bhuchitra" is included in the syllabus for Gender and Sexuality Studies papers in the English (Major) undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Sibsagar University. The movie is directed by Dr Sarma himself.

"A biographical film especially highlighting highly stigmatised, hidden romantic relationships of gender and sexual minorities has been judged as the second-best narrative feature, winning the gold award at the International Independent Film Awards of the USA. This is a huge honour for all queer people of Assam and India," Dr Sarma says delightedly. "All characters are based on real people. In fact, Swagata Bharali, an NSD graduate, portrays a gender non-binary transgender protagonist. For the first time in Assamese cinema, a protagonist is depicted as gender non-binary transgender, inspired by a courageous student from DR College, Golaghat, in 2023. The student attended my lecture during a district-level awareness programme on the transgender community, and another such programme at their college in March 2023. The male protagonist is also inspired by the life of a talented queer youth from Guwahati, who defied severe family expectations and pressure to marry a girl. NSD Delhi alumnus Bhaskar Baruah played that role. Actor Nishiranjan K Mallika portrayed a hidden transgender college girl living in constant fear and pain due to transphobia at home and in society," Dr Sarma adds. "I personally know several such people. I hope my book 'Hridoy Bhuchitra' and the film 'Hridoy Bhuchitra - A Map of Heart' will be read and watched by all guardians, newlywed couples, and teachers so that they can help young people realise their potential. Along with powerful performances, the movie uses well-contextualised songs and dance to engage the audience and deliver a unique cinematic experience." stated a press release.

Also Read: ‘Have one last cup of coffee with me’: Karan Johar announces final season of Koffee with Karan