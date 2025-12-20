Tom Cruise’s next film with ‘The Revenant’ director is titled ‘Digger’

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s highly anticipated next film, starring Tom Cruise, has finally unveiled its title and release date. Warner Bros shared the first-look poster for the film and announced the movie will be released on October 2, 2026. The movie is titled ‘Digger’.

The first poster and teaser for the Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment film were revealed on Friday, with a tagline describing the movie as “a comedy of catastrophic proportions”.

In the teaser, Tom Cruise was seen dancing with a shovel on the edge of a huge building. The film was shot in the UK over six months, according to Variety. Tom Cruise shared the film’s first look and teaser on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “In Digger we trust. DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions. Only in theatres October 2026.” The movie marks Inarritu’s first English-language film since ‘The Revenant.’ The film will be produced and directed by Inarritu, with a script he co-wrote in 2023 with ‘Birdman’ co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. (ANI)

