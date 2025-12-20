From Aishwarya-Abhishek to SRK, B-Town stars at kids’ annual day function

It was that time of the year again when stars step out to attend their little ones’ annual event. And this year, it was on Dec 18. From Shah Rukh Khan and his entire family to the Bachchans, several Bollywood stars showed up to support their little ones on their big day.

The star-studded event surely turned into a truly magical evening as the school campus sparkled with joy, pride, and star power. Bollywood celebrities made their presence felt, cheering wholeheartedly for their children. From Shah Rukh Khan supporting his son AbRam Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai showing up together to support Aradhya Bachchan. The event was a testament to their pride and dedication as parents. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event, which took place on December 18. The evening was filled with the glamour and charm that the B-town stars brought as they came to cheer their kids. Many videos and clips from that night are going viral, featuring Aishwarya-Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan, who appeared to support their daughter and granddaughter, Aradhya Bachchan. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was seen enjoying the event while having a samosa.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving at the event with his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan, to cheer up their little one, AbRam Khan. While Shahid Kapoor also arrived with his wife, Mira Rajput, to root for their children, Misha and Zain. (Agencies)

