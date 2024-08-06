Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s home in Los Angeles gets invaded by burglars

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s home in Los Angeles got hit by burglars a few weeks ago, according to reports. The thieves tried to enter the property by breaking the glass of a guest house in broad daylight. The incident occurred when the celebrity couple was out of town.

Despite an alarm getting triggered by the broken glass, the thieves tried to enter the property, however, they failed, according to TMZ. It’s unclear whether anything was stolen from the property or not.

No arrests have been made so far and the police are investigating the house invasion. The number of burglary cases in LA has increased in the last few months. Bhad Bhabie, Sarah Hyland and Marlon Wayans also fell victim to burglaries in and around Los Angeles.

On the work front, Hanks, born Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, was last seen in Asteroid City as Stanley Zak. The actor has some exciting projects in his kitty. Hanks will be seen next in Robert Zemeckis directorial Here as Richard Young. In the film, Hanks and Wright are digitally de-aged with AI-assisted technology Metaphysic Live, which face-swaps in real-time. The movie revolves around a room and the events that take place inside the room over the course of hundreds of thousands of years. He will also play a pivotal role in The Phoenician Scheme, directed by Wes Anderson. (Agencies)

