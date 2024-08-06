Shraddha Kapoor Sparks Breakup Rumors with Rahul Mody as She Unfollows Him on Social Media

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of “Stree 2”. The actress was last seen in “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” along with Ranbir Kapoor that released in 2023. Apart from films, the actress remains in news for her personal life. The actress is said to be in a relationship with Rahul Mody. It was back in June 2024 that the diva sort of made her relationship with him Insta official by sharing a selfie and a sweet caption. However, her latest social media activity has now sparked breakup rumours.

Reports state that Shraddha Kapoor has now unfollowed Rahul Mody on Instagram. The rumours have made way to Reddit with a post suggesting that Shraddha has not just unfollowed Rahul but even his sister and his production house. In fact, she has unfollowed the page dedicated to his dog too. Fans are quite surprised with this move as it was not very long ago that she shared a picture of him and her on social media. While she may have unfollowed, as we checked Rahul also seems to have unfollowed the actress on social media. So have they headed to the splitsville? There is no confirmation as yet and the speculations are only being made on the basis of this social media activity of Shraddha and Rahul. Talking about “Stree 2”, the movie is going to release on August 15. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and it stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and many others. There is great buzz around the film as the first instalment of “Stree” was entertaining AF. The film falls under the genre of horror comedy and fans have high expectations from “Stree 2”. Recently, the makers launched a special number from the film that had Tamannaah Bhatia grooving. The trailer of “Stree 2” has already received great reviews and we are looking forward to August 15 for “Stree 2”. The film is clashing with “Khel Khel Mein”, “Vedaa” and other films. (Agencies)

Also Read: When Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman was in awe of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Also Watch: