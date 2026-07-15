Tom Holland Opens Up About IMAX Challenges While Filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Actor Tom Holland has shared his experience of working with filmmaker Christopher Nolan on Odyssey, highlighting the challenges of shooting with IMAX cameras and praising the film’s camera crew for their efficiency.

Speaking to ANI during the film’s press conference in Mumbai on July 11, Holland said filming with the 150-pound IMAX cameras required close coordination between the actors, director and camera department. He compared the crew to an “F1 pit crew,” saying they worked with remarkable speed and precision, helping actors maintain the emotional intensity of scenes without losing momentum.

Holland said the camera team’s professionalism was crucial, especially during emotionally demanding sequences where delays could affect performances. He credited much of the film’s success to their ability to keep the production moving seamlessly.

The actor also revealed that his recent stage performance in Romeo and Juliet helped prepare him for IMAX filmmaking. He explained that, like theatre, IMAX demands precision because every take is valuable, making it essential for actors to stay fully immersed in their roles.

Reflecting on the experience, Holland said acting for IMAX differs significantly from conventional film acting, requiring greater subtlety as performances are projected on a much larger scale. He described adapting to the format as a rewarding challenge and praised the entire cast and crew for rising to the occasion. Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17. (ANI)

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