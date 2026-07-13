Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon enjoy chai, bun maska in Mumbai

Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan, along with actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon, embraced Mumbai’s local culture during The Odyssey India premiere tour by stopping at the iconic Olympia Coffee House in Colaba for tea and bun maska on Friday.

The trio later attended a special screening of the film for members of the Indian film industry. Veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani were among the guests at the event.

A day earlier, Nolan greeted enthusiastic fans at another screening and expressed his gratitude for the warm reception from Indian audiences. He said it was his first time launching a film in Mumbai, calling Indian viewers among the most passionate and knowledgeable cinema lovers in the world.

Nolan recalled filming in India twice, in Jodhpur and Mumbai, and described every visit as memorable. He said he had long hoped to premiere one of his films in India and share the experience with local audiences.

The Odyssey is an upcoming mythological action epic written, directed and co-produced by Nolan. Adapted from Homer’s ancient Greek poem, the film follows Odysseus on his decade-long journey back to Ithaca after the fall of Troy.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Tom Holland in a key role, and is produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures.

The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026. (ANI)

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