Tom Holland opens up about nervous first day filming Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland has revealed that he mistakenly believed director Christopher Nolan was unhappy with his performance on the first day of filming The Odyssey, before learning the frequent interruptions were simply due to the technical limits of IMAX cameras.

Speaking in a recent interview, Holland recalled working with the cameras for the first time while filming a scene with Jon Bernthal. Unaware that IMAX film magazines can only record about three minutes of footage, he grew concerned each time Nolan called "cut."

"I was like, 'Does he not like what we're doing?'" Holland said, adding that he feared he was performing poorly. Stunt coordinator George Cottle later explained that the camera had simply run out of film, leaving Holland relieved.

Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Matt Damon's Odysseus, in The Odyssey, which is set to release in theatres on July 17. The star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth and John Leguizamo.

Despite his nervous start, Holland described working with Nolan as the highlight of his career. He praised Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, calling them among the best in the industry.

"To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and collaborate with a true master of his craft was the best experience I've ever had," Holland said. (ANI)

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